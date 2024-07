Ritkán nyernek tizenegyespárbajt, de Svájcot már másodszor győzték le így az angolok

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐭? 🎯



Penalties are getting closer... If this goes to a shootout, which players should step up and be their takers?



We analysed the penalty data for England’s squad to find out.



⬇️