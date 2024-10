Kovács nagyot küzdött, de búcsúzott a prágai PDC-versenyen

I am shocked the Patrik Kovács discussion is not about what's most important in life: STATS! He is now in the top3 for most European Tour games without a win.



🇩🇪 Kevin Münch - 0/12

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mick Todd - 0/9

🇩🇪 Fabian Herz - 0/7

🇭🇺 Patrik Kovács - 0/7#Darts I #CDO24 I #ET13