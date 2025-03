Jimmy Butler visszatért Miamiba és hatalmas pofonba szaladt bele

KNICKS PUT ON A SHOW AT MSG 🗽



OG: 35 pts, 3 3pm, 5 reb

KAT*: 26 pts, 12 reb, 11 ast

Hart*: 16 pts, 12 reb, 11 ast



*First pair of teammates to record triple-doubles in @nyknicks history! 📊🔥