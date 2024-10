NBA: James Harden és a Clippers elrontotta a Warriors hazai idénynyitóját

SGA did EVERYTHING in the @okcthunder's 3rd win of the year:



⛈️ 35 PTS

⛈️ 11 REB

⛈️ 9 AST

⛈️ 3 STL

⛈️ 3 BLK

⛈️ 3 3PM

⛈️ 10-11 FTM



He is the first player in franchise history to record 35+ PTS, 10+ REB, 3+ STL and 3+ BLK in a game! pic.twitter.com/VdH03bxYeU