Sajtóhír: az Újpest helyett a Dinamo Zagrebet választotta a 21 éves horvát szélső

Mateo Lisica is close to signing for Dinamo Zagreb, the deal is almost done with only add-ons left to sort out, reports @lorenzooleporee.



Ujpest’s offer was rejected as Lisica only wanted Dinamo. The fee is €1.3m, fixed + bonuses.#Lisica #Istra #Dinamo https://t.co/m7HhxQtAS1 pic.twitter.com/zTdL9cxWMj