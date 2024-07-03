Ferdi Kadioglu rendkívüli meccset játszott tegnap, és idén szabadon igazolható...

🇹🇷 Ferdi Kadıoğlu has had a brilliant #EURO2024.



He was brilliant tonight vs Austria. Won the most tackles (3) and the most duels (10).



- 36/41 passes completed

- 10/13 duels won

- 3/6 tackles won

- 3 fouls won

- 4 recoveries



Will be on the move this summer. pic.twitter.com/DYtOr6iA7g