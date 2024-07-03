A legutóbbi két alkalommal, mikor a törökök túljutottak a csoporton, egészen az elődöntőig meneteltek

In their 8th participation in a major tournament, Türkiye 🇹🇷 passed the group stage for the 4th time.



Last 2 times it happened, 🇹🇷 reached the semifinal.



✅ EURO 2024 🇹🇷 ➡️ ❓

❌ EURO 2020

❌ EURO 2016

✅ EURO 2008 🇹🇷 ➡️ SF

✅ WC 2002 🇹🇷 ➡️ SF

✅ EURO 2000 🇹🇷➡️ QF

❌ EURO 1996…