England have come back to win each of their last three games at the EUROs in which they've conceded the opening goal of the game.



◉ 4-2 vs. Croatia (2004)

◉ 2-1 vs. Wales (2016)

◉ 2-1 vs. Denmark (2021)



There's still hope yet....😀