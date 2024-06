🇸🇮 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐯𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐚 🇷🇸



Serbia won over half of the Opta supercomputer's pre-match simulations, but can they secure their first points of Euro 2024?



Slovenia caused Denmark problems on MD1, so it won't be an easy task...https://t.co/Sz58MHZKHv#ad #Euro2024