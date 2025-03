Szalah Gerrardot, Yamal Draxlert érte be, Kane közelít Beckhamhez – BL-statisztikák

Hakan Çalhanoglu is the first Türkiye player in Champions League history to both score and assist 10+ goals in the competition.



He's also the third Türkiye player to score 10+ Champions League goals, after Burak Yilmaz (13) and Hakan Sükür (13).



And he's set a new personal best…