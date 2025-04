Washingtonban előbb Ovecskint, majd a keleti első hely megszerzését ünnepelték

"He's our Captain in #ALLCAPS, ALL OURS, and now the GREATEST GOAL SCORER IN @NHL HISTORY." - @JoeBpXp



Watch the entire on-ice ceremony in which the @Capitals front office showered the Ovechkin family with gifts including a 6 foot one-of-a-kind sculptural painting and honored… pic.twitter.com/9Q1lgwRqf1