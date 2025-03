Gulácsi három és fél várható góltól mentette meg csapatát – topligában senki sem tett ilyet az elmúlt években

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Péter Gulácsi has today become only the 4th GK with more than 3.50 Goals prevented in one match across Europe's top 5 leagues over the last three seasons, and the first to do it while keeping a clean sheet. 🔥



