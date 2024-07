Lionel Messi Pep Guardioláékhoz akart igazolni

📖👀 According to a biography written on Pep Guardiola "God Save Pep" by Marti Perarnau, Lionel Messi contacted Pep Guardiola in 2020 about a possible reunion at Man City. 🔵🔙



In a meeting at Guardiola's home in Barcelona, Guardiola suggested that City might be too challenging… pic.twitter.com/mZTt98Dq6m