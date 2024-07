Még hogy az angolok ívelgetnek sokat? Guardiola és Xavi voltak a legpontosabbak

📜 | HISTORICAL FOCUS



Only three times did a player record a long ball accuracy higher than 90% on more than 30 attempts at a single EURO tournament:



🇪🇸 Pep Guardiola in 2000 (60/64, 93.8%)

🇪🇸 Xavi in 2008 (49/53, 92.5%)

🇪🇸 Xavi in 2012 (38/40, 95%)



It's a Spain thing. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/rrrNWLSWpo