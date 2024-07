Demiral, Williams, Rodri és Vargas is a forduló válogatottjában

Highest rated teams remaining at #EURO2024



◎ 7.04 - Spain 🇪🇸

◎ 6.91 - Germany 🇩🇪

◎ 6.80 - Portugal 🇵🇹

◎ 6.80 - France 🇫🇷

◎ 6.74 - Netherlands 🇳🇱

◎ 6.67 - Türkiye 🇹🇷

◎ 6.65 - England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

◎ 6.63 - Switzerland 🇨🇭



The top four are all on the same side of the draw. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/hDNoutgkI9