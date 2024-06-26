Túl sok a nulla – Bellingham szlovénok elleni teljesítménye számokban

Jude Bellingham for England vs. Slovenia:



▫️ 0 shots

▫️ 0 chances created

▫️ 0 successful tackles

▫️ 0 passes completed into attacking third

▫️ 12% of his passes went forward

▫️ 22% duels won (worst on team)

▫️ 16 times possession lost (most on team)



He's got just one shot and… pic.twitter.com/7Z1SDQhRVy