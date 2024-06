Croatia 0-1 Albania (Half-time)



Albania are 45 minutes away from a huge win. They lead Croatia at half-time, and they fully deserve it.



Follow the game with our Opta match centre here: https://t.co/j0b0ceaiPs#Euro2024 | #CROALB 🇭🇷 🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/e0GuS33fHO