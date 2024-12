Kist kilencnyilassal esett ki, Aspinall továbbjutott a darts-vb-n

NEBRIDA KO'S WILLIAMS! 🥊



Jim Williams fails to qualify for the second round for the first time, as Paolo Nebrida takes out 96 to book his place in round two and sets a tie up with Ross Smith!



📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj #WCDarts | R1 pic.twitter.com/XcprpHnVlF