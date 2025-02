Érik a harmadik meccs: Bivol visszavágott Beterbievnek

2/22 DAZN- Bivol W 12 (maj) Beterbiev

Bivol was the boss, landing an avg. of 14 of 46 punches per round to 10 of 57 for Beterbiev. Bivol landed 7 jabs per round and 40% of his power punches. Bivol's 170 landed punches were most by a Beterbiev opponent. pic.twitter.com/JtxUnzx0Ax