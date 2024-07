✨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Dani Carvajal’s season has been magic with both club and country.



🏆🇪🇸 Euro 2024 winner

🏆🤍 Champions League winner

🏆🤍 La Liga winner

🏆🤍 Spanish Super Cup winner

🏆⚽️ Champions League final goal

🏆🥇 Champions League final MOTM pic.twitter.com/QZw5y9YJBh