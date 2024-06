Portugál, de nem CR – ő tartja az Eb cselezési csúcsait

📜 | HISTORICAL FOCUS



Most completed dribbles at EURO tournaments since 1980:



🥇 57 – Luís Figo

🥈 44 – Brian Laudrup

🥉 42 – Zinedine Zidane



Most completed dribbles at one EURO since 1980:



🥇 27 – Luís Figo (2004)

🥈 24 – Eden Hazard (2016)

🥉 24 – Zinedine Zidane (2000)