Szenzációs meglepetés, Wright kiütötte Humphriest a darts-vb-n!

WRIGHT IS ONE SET AWAY FROM KNOCKING HUMPHRIES OUT!!! 🤯



We are on the brink of a big upset here at Ally Pally, as Peter Wright steps into a 3-1 lead as he takes an incredible fourth set 3-2 against the darts.



📺 https://t.co/ItCofNEHJs#WCDarts pic.twitter.com/LXmZPM9aPi