Sajtóhír: a Fradi volt kiszemeltjét és Gradisart is viszi az Al Ahli, de nem rekordösszegért

#Exclusive..the agreement between @AlAhly and @Fehervar_FC has done✅



Alahly will pay €1.1 transfer fee for gradisar, contract until 30 June 2028.



Nejc will be the second most expensive player in thehistory of Fehervar after Balázs Tóth



Nejc set to undergo medical tests soon pic.twitter.com/ok2RglFjRi