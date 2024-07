Since the start of 2023, Rodri has lifted twice as many trophies (8) as he has lost games (4) for club and country.



◉ 2x Premier League

◉ 1x FA Cup

◉ 1x Champions League

◉ 1x Super Cup

◉ 1x Club World Cup

◉ 1x Nations League

◉ 1x European Championship



