Switzerland have now reached the knockout rounds in each of the last six major international tournaments.



◉ 2014 World Cup

◉ Euro 2016

◉ 2018 World Cup

◉ Euro 2020

◉ 2022 World Cup

◉ Euro 2024



They've suffered just one defeat in their last 13 European Championship games.