Price ismét megverte Littlert, és behúzta a darts Premier League hatodik állomását Nottinghamben

PRICE WINS IN NOTTS ✅



It's a brilliant night for Gerwyn Price as he secures his second nightly victory in the 2025 Premier League!



He beats Luke Littler 6-3 to win Night Six.



