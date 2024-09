Mbappé és Endrick is betalált, a Real Madrid legyűrte a Stuttgartot

Endrick is now Real Madrid's youngest-ever goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history!



🇧🇷Endrick - 18 years, 1 month & 27 days

🇪🇸Raúl - 18 years, 3 months & 21 days

🇧🇷Rodrygo - 18 years, 9 months & 28 days

🇦🇷Nico Paz - 19 years, 2 months & 21 days

🇧🇷Vinicius Junior - 19 years,…