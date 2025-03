Steph Curry szolid teljesítménnyel és győzelemmel ünnepelte a 4000 triplás mérföldkövet – videók

Splitting tonight's game exactly in half by total game time, Nikola Jokić had a triple-double in each "half":



First 26:30: 13 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast

Last 26:30: 18 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast



It's the first time in NBA history anyone has ever done that.