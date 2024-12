A Milwaukee és az OKC is bejutott az NBA-kupa elődöntőjébe

Dame does it AGAIN down the stretch:



⌚️ Stepback 3 to tie it at 106

⌚️ Go-ahead dunk to put @Bucks up 1



Finishes with 28 PTS and 9 AST to help Milwaukee advance to the #EmiratesNBACup Semis! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/adRWB7G4PM