NBA: nincs söprés Nyugaton! Dallasban szépített a Timberwolves

Ant and KAT lead the way on the road to force a Game 5 back in Minnesota! 🐺🐺



Edwards: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST

Towns: 25 PTS (9-13 FGM), 5 REB, 4 3PM



Game 5 tips Thursday at 8:30pm/et on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/1Akarqib5l