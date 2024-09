Victor Osimhen a Galatasarayban folytatja kölcsönben – hivatalos

🚨🟡🔴 Official, confirmed. Victor Osimhen joins Galatasaray on loan deal from Napoli until June 2025.



No buy option or obligation, salary covered for €9/10m until June.



Napoli have also option to extend his contract until June 2027.



⚠️🇳🇬 New release clause: €75m.