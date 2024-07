19 - Youngest players to provide an assist in a European Championship knockout stage match (since 1980):



1. Lamine Yamal 🇪🇸 - 16 years and 353 days

2. ARDA GÜLER 🇹🇷 - 19 years and 128 days

3. Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 - 19 years and 146 days



Jewel.#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/LoGXqg43O2