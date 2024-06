Riccardo Calafiori was shining again for Italy against Croatia 🇮🇹



◎ won 100% of his aerial duels.

◎ completed 93% of his passes.

◎ was not dribbled past once in the entire game.

◎ created more chances (4) than any other player.

◎ provided the assist for Zaccagni's winner.