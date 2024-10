A Tottenham már az Európa-liga favoritja – legalábbis az Opta szuperszámítógépe szerint

🚨 𝐒𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐒 🚨



Tottenham are now favourites to win the 2024-25 Europa League with the Opta supercomputer.



They haven't won a trophy since their League Cup title in 2007-08, but can this season be the one where they finally taste success again?