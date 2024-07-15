Cucurella saját számot adott elő

Magyar foci
Marc Cucurella saját dallal szórakoztatta a spanyol válogatottat, a védő az asztalon állva énekelte, hogy még Erling Haaland is megremeg, ha ő érkezik.
Marc Cucurella sings own song in Spain's Euro 2024 celebrations. Nobody enjoying the victory lap more, & after German boos, why not? 🎤🗣️ "Cucu, Cucurella, he eats paella,Cucu, Cucurella, he drinks Estrella. Haaland trembles as Cucurella is coming." 🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/AKzxZHR1q7— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 15, 2024
