Cucurella saját számot adott elő

B. A. P.B. A. P.
2024.07.15. 16:13
Eb 2024 foci Eb 2024 Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella saját dallal szórakoztatta a spanyol válogatottat, a védő az asztalon állva énekelte, hogy még Erling Haaland is megremeg, ha ő érkezik.

 

