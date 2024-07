89 éves önkéntes is dolgozik az Eb-n

💡 Did you know?



👴🦘 Our oldest volunteer is 𝟴𝟵 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗹𝗱! Another one came all the way from Australia to work on #EURO2024, for a total of 124 different nationalities!



Meet our volunteers and discover their work: ⬇️