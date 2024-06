Toni Kroos ismét lenyűgöző volt, de Ádám Martin rajta is túltett

Toni Kroos for Germany vs. Switzerland:



◉ Most touches (127)

◉ Most passes completed (98)

◉ Most passes in final third (28)

◉ Most final third entries (14)

◉ Most crosses (9)

◉ Most possession won (8)

◉ Most chances created (4)



All under control. 🎮#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/GoR1VpH1c4