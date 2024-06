Group F as things stand at half-time:



◉ 1. 🇵🇹 Portugal (6 points)

◉ 2. 🇹🇷 Türkiye (4 points)

◉ 3. 🇬🇪 Georgia (4 points)

◎ 4. 🇨🇿 Czechia (2 points)



Czechia, who are down to 10-men against Türkiye, would be heading home. @bet365 | #EURO2024 | #Ad pic.twitter.com/BRMtQ9RDi4