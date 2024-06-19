A nyitókör után a franciák a torna legnagyobb esélyesei

Magyar foci
Külföldi foci
Kézilabda
Egyéni
Csapat
Belépés
Nemzeti Sportrádió
Following the opening round of matches at Euro 2024, here are the latest Opta supercomputer tournament projections.France are favourites (20%), just ahead of England (18%) and Germany (17%).#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/I6QUi0iOeX— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 19, 2024
Following the opening round of matches at Euro 2024, here are the latest Opta supercomputer tournament projections.France are favourites (20%), just ahead of England (18%) and Germany (17%).#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/I6QUi0iOeX
A torna kezdete előtti lista
𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒? 🏆It's now just 10 days until @EURO2024 kicks off, but who will end up lifting the trophy?The definitive answer won't come until 14 July, so for now it's time to look to the Opta Supercomputer pre-tournament predictions.#Euro2024— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 4, 2024
𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒? 🏆It's now just 10 days until @EURO2024 kicks off, but who will end up lifting the trophy?The definitive answer won't come until 14 July, so for now it's time to look to the Opta Supercomputer pre-tournament predictions.#Euro2024