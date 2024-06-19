Sportrádió

A nyitókör után a franciák a torna legnagyobb esélyesei

S. B.S. B.
2024.06.19. 13:11
francia válogatott Eb 2024 foci Eb 2024
Az Opta Analyst legfrissebb esélylatolgatása szerint az Európa-bajnokság első körét követően a francia válogatottnak van a legtöbb esélye megnyerni a tornát.

A torna kezdete előtti lista

 

